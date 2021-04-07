Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,938.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $29.98 million and $31,938.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $16.95 or 0.00030122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00258417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.77 or 0.00763653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,503.77 or 1.00400510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016330 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,768,530 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

