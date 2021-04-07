Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Cap Hits $28.39 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.61 or 0.00042021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $28.39 million and approximately $36,987.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00070714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00278128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.64 or 0.00764776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,236.51 or 1.00103671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016357 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,202,725 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.