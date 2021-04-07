Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Hits $8.80

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.80 or 0.00015590 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $27.05 million and $289,853.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00071075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00271381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.47 or 0.00774827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,729.97 or 1.00478564 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00017254 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,072,773 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

