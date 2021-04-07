Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for $8.97 or 0.00015884 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $28.28 million and $177,743.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00259925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.00736596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.15 or 1.00824818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,153,794 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.