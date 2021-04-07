Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Market Cap Hits $38.23 Million

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $38.23 million and approximately $399,010.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for $670.21 or 0.01196759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00070121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00265522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.49 or 0.00752637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,164.28 or 1.00289205 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00016144 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 57,035 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

