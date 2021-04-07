Mirrored Twitter 1-Day Volume Tops $210,407.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for approximately $68.49 or 0.00120494 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $30.13 million and approximately $210,407.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00071385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00273838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.38 or 0.00797673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,245.18 or 1.00717791 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 439,927 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars.

