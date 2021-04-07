Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be bought for approximately $40.87 or 0.00072130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $27.04 million and $161,902.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00070459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.13 or 0.00264939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.49 or 0.00779086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,416.58 or 0.99557204 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 661,427 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.