Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of research firms have commented on MIRM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43,154 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 28,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MIRM stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.70). As a group, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

