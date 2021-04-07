Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 350,000 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $6,653,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $158,410.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AVO remained flat at $$19.82 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

