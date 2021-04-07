Mithril Reaches Market Cap of $114.28 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $114.28 million and $110.30 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 81.7% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

