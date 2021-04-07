Mizuho Boosts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $49.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

