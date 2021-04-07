MktCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $544.00 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. MktCoin has a total market capitalization of $61,715.94 and approximately $544.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MktCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MktCoin has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.00277065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.00770700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,701.36 or 1.00582362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00017240 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org

Buying and Selling MktCoin

