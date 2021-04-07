Moeda Loyalty Points Achieves Market Cap of $24.69 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002250 BTC on popular exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $24.69 million and $3.08 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00054745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.11 or 0.00628134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00078421 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

