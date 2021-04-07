Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Moelis & Company stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.72. 1,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,657. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $903,421.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,291 shares of company stock valued at $31,307,518. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

