MonaCoin Market Cap Hits $140.14 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00003789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $140.14 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,265.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,989.68 or 0.03536212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.73 or 0.00390523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.13 or 0.01102147 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.26 or 0.00466101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.48 or 0.00418520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00033280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.68 or 0.00303344 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

