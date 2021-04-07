Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Raised by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. 99,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,185,148. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

