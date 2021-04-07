Monero Classic Price Hits $0.64 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $12.24 million and $75,555.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.24 or 0.00467747 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 216.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 77.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

