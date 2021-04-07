MonetaryUnit Hits Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $19,341.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003116 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.99 or 0.00624569 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 218,679,379 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

