MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells $1,094,866.43 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.09, for a total value of $1,094,866.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,002.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MDB traded down $11.71 on Wednesday, hitting $284.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.09. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

