MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Hope F. Cochran Sells 500 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $141,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $11.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,185. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MongoDB by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

