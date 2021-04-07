Monolith Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58,760.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $12.54 million and approximately $58,760.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00055781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00022035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.92 or 0.00626435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00079443 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

