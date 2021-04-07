Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.24% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $38,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,100,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR opened at $374.54 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $1,570,377.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,386,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.37, for a total value of $8,461,010.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 239,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,356,129.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,498 shares of company stock valued at $97,655,190. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.