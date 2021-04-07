Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 299,680 shares.The stock last traded at $68.25 and had previously closed at $68.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,665,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monro by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 263,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Monro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,418,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Monro by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 154,590 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000.

Monro Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

