Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,190 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Moody’s worth $47,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Moody’s by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $309.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $225.32 and a one year high of $311.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,618 shares of company stock worth $4,295,334. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.08.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

