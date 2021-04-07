MoonSwap (MOON) One Day Volume Hits $211,097.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00003650 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $36.85 million and $211,097.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.05 or 0.00393402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005254 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 17,903,118 coins and its circulating supply is 17,882,396 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

