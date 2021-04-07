Morgan Stanley Acquires 388,977 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 388,977 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $51,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLW. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

