Morgan Stanley Boosts iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $20.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

IHRT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. 9,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,662. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. Research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,458,000 after buying an additional 526,841 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 402,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 124,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 121,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 531,748 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

