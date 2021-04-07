Morgan Stanley Boosts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $135.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPG. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.06.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $115.15. 25,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,464. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.