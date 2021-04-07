Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 157,239 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.36% of STAAR Surgical worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAA. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $56,860,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,954,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 29.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 192,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 61,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,723.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 7,789 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total value of $972,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,047,485 shares of company stock worth $111,344,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.61 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

