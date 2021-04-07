Morgan Stanley Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $79.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.56. 56,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,223. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

