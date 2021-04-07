Morgan Stanley Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $79.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.
Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.56. 56,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,223. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $76.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
