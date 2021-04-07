Morgan Stanley Buys 224,573 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,529,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $47,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.