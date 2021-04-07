Morgan Stanley Buys 85,185 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,185 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of W. P. Carey worth $49,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 79,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

