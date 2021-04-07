Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,480,698 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $52,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CQP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 56.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CQP stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 116.44%.

CQP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.