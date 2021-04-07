Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,041 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of Exponent worth $49,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at $731,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 98.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 731.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 151.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of EXPO opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $100.94.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.