Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Lamar Advertising worth $52,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $97.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.68. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

