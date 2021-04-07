Morgan Stanley Has $49.14 Million Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.43% of Anterix worth $49,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Anterix by 371.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Anterix by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Anterix in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Anterix stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,271,746.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and have sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. 6.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

