Morgan Stanley Has $49.48 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 159.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,486 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $49,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

