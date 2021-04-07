Morgan Stanley Has $52.51 Million Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,813,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $52,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

BOE opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

