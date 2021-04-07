Morgan Stanley Has $53.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.91% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $53,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $66.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

