Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $51,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,293,000 after buying an additional 3,965,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,784,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,200,000 after buying an additional 1,617,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.