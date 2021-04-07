Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,037 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $49,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,018,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 36,492 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 20,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

NYSE OHI opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

