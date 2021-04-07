Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 65,131 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.09% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $48,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 37,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUV opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.