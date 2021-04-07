Morgan Stanley Purchases 194,710 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of NiSource worth $51,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in NiSource by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

