Morgan Stanley Purchases 204,266 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,536,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 204,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.68% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $48,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

