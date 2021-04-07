Morgan Stanley Purchases 360,804 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Rollins worth $49,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,043 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Rollins by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,807,000 after acquiring an additional 844,815 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Rollins by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,916,000 after acquiring an additional 813,094 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

