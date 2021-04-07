Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,078 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 117,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Expedia Group worth $50,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 382.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 207,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 164,753 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 167,541 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 163,844 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 145,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Cowen upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $174.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.