Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Caesars Entertainment worth $52,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,000. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

