Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 137.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731,127 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Shaw Communications worth $52,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 416,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

SJR stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

SJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

