Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of QIAGEN worth $49,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QGEN opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.