Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,129 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of F5 Networks worth $48,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $215.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.15 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.70.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,194 shares of company stock worth $3,620,367. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

